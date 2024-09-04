Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 254,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 187,798 shares.The stock last traded at $20.95 and had previously closed at $20.91.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
