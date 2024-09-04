Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 254,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 187,798 shares.The stock last traded at $20.95 and had previously closed at $20.91.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

