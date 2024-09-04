Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IVV stock opened at $555.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $552.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.67.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

