Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.93.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $567.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $552.21 and a 200-day moving average of $518.52. The stock has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

