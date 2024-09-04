Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $580.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.93.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $571.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

