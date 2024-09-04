Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 3.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.04 and last traded at $142.32. 18,761,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 61,677,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,177,338,000 after purchasing an additional 570,035 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,426,529,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,961,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

