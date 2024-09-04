AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading Up 0.8%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.88. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

