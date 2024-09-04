Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $87.27 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $87.27 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,239,757,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,239,757,830.159012 with 593,519,359.8230711 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.53938465 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $7,389,272.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

