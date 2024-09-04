AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.180-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.0 million-$820.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $847.7 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.04. The stock had a trading volume of 508,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $93.94 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.20.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,305. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

