Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Short Interest Update

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AINPF opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. AIN has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

