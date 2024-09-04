Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABNB. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,907 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,471. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

