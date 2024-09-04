Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CFO Marc Grasso Sells 7,297 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Grasso sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $35,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alector Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. 305,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,471. The stock has a market cap of $449.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.72. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 102.63% and a negative net margin of 290.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alector by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Alector by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

