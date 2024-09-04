Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells $67,958.88 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $67,958.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alector Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ALEC stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. 305,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative return on equity of 102.63% and a negative net margin of 290.66%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 211.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 301,936 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 61.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 16.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

