Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Gap Up to $229.85

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.85, but opened at $234.57. Alexander’s shares last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 2,491 shares trading hands.

ALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.53. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

