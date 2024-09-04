Alison Kitchen Purchases 7,886 Shares of Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Alison Kitchen purchased 7,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.05 ($10.24) per share, with a total value of A$118,684.30 ($80,737.62).

Worley Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.