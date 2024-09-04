Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Holdings Raised by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Alkami Technology worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after buying an additional 632,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 832,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $595,956.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,965,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $595,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,965,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $51,950,010.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,555,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,850,877.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,644,241 shares of company stock worth $113,188,937. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

