Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $362,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

