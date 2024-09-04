Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $255,000 Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $222.52 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $174.75 and a one year high of $243.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

