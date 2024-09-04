Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $225,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 177.2% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $191.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

