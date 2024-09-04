Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Up 5.7% in August

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 8,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $232,001,015.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,411,231.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 15.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,148,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 285,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $363,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Articles

