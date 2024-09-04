Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading 0.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $54.67 and last traded at $54.51. 1,675,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,306,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.
MO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group
Altria Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
