Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading Up 2.1%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.68. 100,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 625,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

