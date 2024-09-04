AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMVMF opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. AMG Critical Materials has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

