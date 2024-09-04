Analysts Offer Predictions for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,393,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,275,126.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,005,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,049 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 73,319 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

