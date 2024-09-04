Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $40.36

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.36.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Teradata alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 61.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 47,741 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,129.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 106,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. Teradata has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.