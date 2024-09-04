Analysts Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) PT at $66.14

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

