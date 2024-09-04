Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 4th (AHT, ALNY, ARCB, ASAN, AVDL, BANC, BDTX, BHVN, BIIB, BP)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 4th:

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 6,500 ($85.47) target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $285.00 target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $480.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $475.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $143.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $134.00.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.71) target price on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $386.00.

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Uniphar (LON:UPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.65) target price on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

