Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/29/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

