Analyzing Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) & Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Presbia and Iradimed are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Presbia and Iradimed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iradimed $69.48 million 8.35 $17.19 million $1.41 32.50

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Presbia.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Presbia has a beta of 5.91, indicating that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iradimed has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Presbia and Iradimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A Iradimed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Iradimed has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Iradimed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iradimed is more favorable than Presbia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of Presbia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Iradimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Presbia and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia N/A N/A N/A Iradimed 26.83% 24.71% 20.86%

Summary

Iradimed beats Presbia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presbia



Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Iradimed



IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical application specialists, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

