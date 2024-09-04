Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Shares of ANDE traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. 105,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. Andersons has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $61.46.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.
