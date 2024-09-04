Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.