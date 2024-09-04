Ankr Price Tops $0.0233 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $233.21 million and $8.57 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02296935 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $6,435,254.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

