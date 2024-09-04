Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Decreased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.49. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.