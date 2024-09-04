Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

AIT opened at $198.70 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $149.59 and a 12-month high of $223.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.97.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at $41,602,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.