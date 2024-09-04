Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading 9.4% Higher

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.41. 2,140,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,431,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 165,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

