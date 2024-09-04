Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.55. 504,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,460,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $651.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,536. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

