Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.27. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

