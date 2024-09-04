Arbitrum (ARB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.75 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $177.30 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.48641175 USD and is down -5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 993 active market(s) with $158,806,496.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

