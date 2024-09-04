ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.39

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.39 and traded as high as C$24.96. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$24.94, with a volume of 1,966,033 shares traded.

ARX has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cormark boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.40.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.8623988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total value of C$619,913.97. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

