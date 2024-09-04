Archer Investment Corp Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $254.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $1,105,065 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.