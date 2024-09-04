Archer Investment Corp Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 136,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

