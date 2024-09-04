Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 483,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

