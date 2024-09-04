Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $61.48 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $61.48 million and $6.48 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

