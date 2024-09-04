Ark Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. Ark has a market capitalization of $52.54 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001298 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,218,006 coins and its circulating supply is 183,218,032 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.