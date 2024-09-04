Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,366. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,047,827.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Asana by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Asana by 2.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

