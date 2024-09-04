Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASAN. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Get Asana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 3,781,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.