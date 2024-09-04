ASD Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, ASD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $25.50 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,012.56 or 0.99945514 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007628 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03747327 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,315,449.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

