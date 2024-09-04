ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

Shares of ASML opened at $845.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $939.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $953.83.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in ASML by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

