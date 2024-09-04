AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASTS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.61. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $9,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

