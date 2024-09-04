Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Up to $39.11

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.11, but opened at $39.96. Astera Labs shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 374,862 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,353.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 829,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,780,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,090 shares of company stock worth $4,445,659.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $18,666,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $20,608,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $11,283,000.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.