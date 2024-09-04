AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,161,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,391,926. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

